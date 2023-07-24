Mashatile's rogue guards due in court over attack on civilians

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed the arrest of the SAPS VIP Protection officers, who are accused of brutally assaulting the occupants of a civilian car. It was revealed that Ipid investigators processed the officers at the Sandton Police Station yesterday.

The officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security will be kept overnight for their court appearance at Randburg Magistrate’s Court today. This follows a video that has since gone viral on social media where the armed men were caught assaulting three motorists on the N1 between Joburg and Pretoria. When the news surfaced, Mashatile confirmed that he was aware of the incident and that the members had indeed been assigned to him.

According to the statement, he had requested that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola investigate the matter and take appropriate action. In a statement shared by Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu, their arrest followed authorisation by the director of public prosecution. “The Independent Police Investigative Directorate would be effecting arrest on the eight members of VIP Protection Services. On July 23, Ipid Investigators will be processing the eight VIP Protectors at the Sandton Police Station following authorisation by the director of public prosecution in this regard.

“The eight members will be held at the Sandton police station until appearing at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, July 24. Further details in this regard will be made known tomorrow, Sunday, July 23.” This arrest follows their suspension, which was confirmed by Masemola, who condemned their actions, saying the SAPS did not condone such behaviour. Masemola said the SAPS had clear instructions on the role of VIP Protectors.

“Thus far, eight VIP Protection Unit officers have been served suspension notices and have been removed from their posts, pending the outcome of the investigation. “I want to reiterate that the SAPS does not condone such behaviour, and no amount of provocation can ever justify or validate what we saw on the video clip.” The DA has also denounced the conduct of the officers, calling it an abuse of power.