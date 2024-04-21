Mashawana Foundation marks 12 years of bringing dignity to the poor

Fresh from being honoured with an honorary doctorate by the University of South Africa (Unisa), award-winning philanthropist, Collen Mashawana celebrated the 12th anniversary of the Collen Mashawana Foundation at a gala dinner held to raise funds at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday. The prestigious event was attended by among others, the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu, EFF leader Julius Malema, former Botswana statesman Ian Khama, Unisa VC Professor Puleng LenkaBula with performances from the likes of Makhadzi, Unathi and K.O.

Over the years, the foundation has built more than 500 houses for the poor and those whose houses needed an uplift. The event sought to build raise funds for 12 new houses and 10 boreholes. Speaking at the event, Zulu encouraged South Africans to contribute to the work of the foundation adding that it is the right thing to do so.

South Africa Sandton Mashawana turns 12 20 April 2024. The Collen Mashawana foundation celebrate 12 years of building houses for charitable beneficiaries at the Sandton convention Centre on Saturday. During a gala dinner, funds were raised to continue the work of being Active Citizens. In attendance where various business heads, politicians and active citizens who pledged to the building of almost 20 houses and with additional pledges to turn the houses into homes. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers “We need to do the right thing and help the foundation build more houses. Some of the beneficiaries spoke about proud they were to finally have their own homes. “Some of us take it for granted that we have our own homes,” beneficiary said. Zulu said the beneficiary she was able to live in her new house because someone she never knew had granted her a “helping hand”.

Zulu indicated her department had recently partnered with the foundation after coming across the good deeds of the foundation through social media. “I came across the Collen Mashawana Foundation while scrolling Instagram and saw that he was building houses for the same people as the department. He agreed to a meeting and I was able to meet him, his brothers and the team. I learnt of the houses they were doing and realised they love giving back,“ she said. Malema, who is a friend of the foundation, said active citizenship was about giving back to the poor and helping those who are strangers rather than family members.

He said through the work of the foundation, Dr Mashawana has proven to be an active citizen. “I congratulate Dr Mashawana for having been honoured by Unisa for his positive contribution to society. Active citizenship is about serving society. If you want to be an active citizen, you must open your pockets to other people. An active citizen will not live in an area who he does not know who is a chairperson or who does not know who is the SGB and who constitute our police forum. You need to know the eco system around you,” Malema said. Mashawana, who celebrated the evening with the cutting of the cake, thanked Unisa for honouring him and his work.