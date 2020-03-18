Masina looks to Cuba for medicine that fights Covid-19

Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni residents could be the first to utilise the "flagship" Covid-19 drug, which has reportedly cured more than 1 500. Mayor Mzwandile Masina made bold proclamations to fight the deadly disease on Wednesday during the State Of the City Address. Masina announced that the city would be procuring the Cuba-made Interferon Alpha 2B drug in the quest to combat Covid-19. He said Ekurhuleni had received blessings from Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku for the procurement of the drug. Masina added, however, that the procurement would be subject to the approval of the South African Health Products Authority, the country's regulator of medication intended for human and animal use.

"In the meantime, we have set up a joint operation centre and will soon be announcing measures that we will be undertaking in support of the pronouncement by the national government.

"At the present moment, we have four confirmed cases of the virus in the city and our health authorities are dealing with the matter," Masina said.

Although Masina did not reveal how much the procurement would be, he enthused that the city could make these investments as it was flush with cash, as recorded in the latest release of the auditor-general's report for the 2018/19 reporting period.

Ekurhuleni spent 94% of its capital expenditure budgeted grant; spending R2.067 billion of its allocated R2.197bn.

"In addition to this, our liquidity position remains greatly satisfactory. The city generated a positive cash flow of R3bn from its operating activities.

"The cash on hand was R3.4bn and R1.9bn invested for the repayment of long-term borrowings. Furthermore, we have invested R1bn of our own revenue in capital replacements and repaid long-term loans of R400 million," Masina enthused.

According to Cuban biotechnician Dr Eduardo Martinez, who was quoted in the British publication Morning Star, Interferon Alpha 2B drug was" the flagship product of the set of Cuban medicines, "which have been sent along with the island nation's health practioners to Italy to fight the Coronavirus. Interferon was made in conjunction with the Chinese government.

Morning Star also reported that the drug had already cured more than 1 500 people of the deadly disease.

