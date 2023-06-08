Mass resignation has Unisa council failing to meet quorum

Johannesburg - Calls for Unisa vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Puleng LenkaBula to step down amid controversies at the university continue to grow amid an unconstitutional and collapsing council. According to reports, LenkaBula was running amok and purging council members and other members of the staff, resulting in a council that no longer meets its constitutional quorum.

The university has seen mass resignations of council members such as professor Sarah Moseotsa, Sedzani Mudau and Belinda Mapongwana, chairperson of the social and ethics committee, among others who have recently resigned or left the institution. This week, another member of the council, Unisa registrar Professor Steward Mothata, was given a 90-day suspension on allegations of contravening university policies. A source close to the situation said that according to the university charter’s section 27(6) of the Higher Education Act, at least 60% of the members of the council must be people who are not employed by or students of the public higher education institution concerned.

"If you look at the charter, known as the council charter, you will see that more than six council members have left. This means the university currently does not meet its quorum. “Essentially, the university is operating on autopilot, and the decisions taken are invalid and unlawful,” a source close to the situation told The Star. However, in a statement, the university said it has sought a legal opinion on this matter.

On Tuesday, following Mothata’s suspension, the civic organisation Right 2 Justice wrote a letter to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande, asking him to take drastic action against LenkaBula. In this letter, seen by The Star, LenkaBula is accused of contributing to the decay that has become the legacy of the institution. Right 2 Justice’s letter comes hot on the heels of a report compiled by the independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia, which detailed the increasing incidents of maladministration, flouting of supply chain processes, and other irregularities. In a letter dated Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Right 2 Justice says Unisa under Lenkabula has become worse, with Mosia’s report making damning allegations and findings against the VC.

In a statement, Lonwabo Mtyando of Right 2 Justice called on the minister to fire LenkaBula as she has contributed to the rot at the university. “I note that you are aware of the independent assessor, Professor Maseko Mosia, and his findings into Unisa. Ours is to say that things are becoming worse every day and in the interest of higher education and the Republic of South Africa, I request your urgent intervention for the removal of Ms Puleng LenkaBula. “In May 2023, Professor Mosia released a scathing report on Puleng LenkaBula and the state of the institution following months of complaints that led to an investigation,” Mtyando said.

Right 2 Justice’s call for the head of the VC comes amid many other similar calls from organisations such as the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu). Mytando has pointed out some of the damning findings revealed by the independent assessor’s report form the basis of Right 2 Justice’s call for LenkaBula to step down. These include tender and supply chain issues at the institution, as well as her exorbitant renovation of her official residence, which was refurbished at a cost of more than R3 million, far exceeding the allocated R1 million budget.

Mtyando said that since taking up her position as the university VC and principal, the institution has seen an increase in incidents of maladministration, intimidation and bullying, which have contributed to council members and other university staff leaving in droves. “Individuals are afraid to speak out because of fear of victimisation, and on Monday, June 5, 2023, LenkaBula suspended the registrar, Prof Steward Mothata, a man known to stand against corruption and malfeasance. “In light of this, we request that you may in 14 days act against LenkaBula and the council. Unisa needs to be put under administration. (If there is a) failure to do this, honourable minister, we, as a civic organisation, plan to take your department to court.

“We recognise that LenkaBula and the council cannot continue their role at the university, and the people who brought the university to its knees cannot lead its renewal,” Right 2 Justice said. Attempts to get comments from the minister of higher education were unsuccessful at the time of going to print. However, last month, the minister indicated that he was still studying the report.

“I am still studying the report and will contemplate the way forward regarding the implementation of the recommendations after due process as guided by the prescripts of the act,” Nzimande indicated in a statement. The university said it met on Wednesday to conclude outstanding matters of governance and oversight as well as to finalise its response to the minister of higher education. There is no clarity on how council was able to resolve on this when it had no quorum. It appears that things are going from bad to worse at the once prestigious university with LenkaBula adamant not to quit. Meanwhile, reports are that 90% of student assignments were still not marked, by end of May.