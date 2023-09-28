Mass shootings continue in this deadly month

Johannesburg - The SAPS Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding an incident where three men were shot and killed in Ravensmead on Tuesday afternoon. According to SAPS, it is alleged that the victims, aged 31, 37, and 43, were walking towards Lemoen Court in Ravensmead when they came under fire.

“All three died on the scene. The suspects, who subsequently fled the scene, are yet to be arrested. AGU detectives are hard at work following several leads in their quest to find the perpetrators of the shooting incident believed to be gang-related,” read the SAPS statement. In what has been a violent month, an independent media report, the Gugulethu Community Police Forum has condemned the murder of five people shot in KTC. On Monday, at 5.15pm, five men were shot dead on Fenqe Street.

Linda Mlondleni, 49; Mvuyo Ashwell Kwanamzi, 52; Sibusiso Magaqa; Mbeko Venfolo, 46; and an unknown man were found in two cars — a white VW Polo and a silver grey VW Polo. Magaqa was a prison warden, Venfolo was a lawyer. The report said: “When members arrived at the scene, they found five bodies in two cars, all with multiple bullet wounds. According to the people interviewed, the vehicles were parked adjacent to each other for more than two hours before the shooting, and the men were drinking alcohol inside the vehicles.

“It is alleged that a white Toyota Quantum with no registration was carrying an unknown number of suspects who fled the scene. Pistols and assault rifles were used.” Last week, KwaZulu-Natal police launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who shot and fatally wounded five people at a shopping centre’s parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, last weekend more than 20 people were shot in separate incidents at taverns in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.