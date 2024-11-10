Masterclass series launched to elevate South Africa’s baking scene with Teddy Zaki

The Bake It Better initiative has announced its new masterclass series featuring acclaimed pastry chef Teddy Zaki, positioning itself as South Africa’s ultimate baking hub equipping bakers of all skill levels. With a clear mission to uplift South Africa’s baking community, the platform seeks to provide an inclusive environment where bakers can learn, share, and enhance their craft.

Spearheaded by prominent brands SASKO, Moirs, and Safari, this series is set to inspire and equip bakers of all skill levels through a transformative partnership with Zaki. Zaki, the creative force behind the famed Just Teddy patisserie, brings an impressive wealth of talent to the masterclass series. Celebrated for his unique blend of South African, French, and Middle Eastern patisseries, he is also revered among South Africa’s top pastry chefs for his precision and artistry.

His acclaimed cookbook “Just Teddy — Petals from Paris” has earned accolades at the Gourmet World Cookbook Awards, further solidifying his culinary prowess. Reflecting on the launch, Zaki expressed his enthusiasm for reaching a broader audience. “Baking is about creating memories and sharing joy. This series is dedicated to making those moments memorable. Each class delves into flavours, techniques, and presentation, to make high tea both accessible and unforgettable,” he shared.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Bake It Better and share these skills with South African bakers.” Nomsa Khanyile, marketing director at Pepsico, said recognising the growing enthusiasm for home baking, the initiative has emerged as a one-stop destination for baking aficionados eager for inspiration, support, and connection. “The Bake It Better platform has always been about learning and connecting.

“With Teddy Zaki leading this masterclass series, we’re bringing a new level of inspiration and expertise to our baking community, helping them create something special in their kitchens.” The masterclass series also aims to introduce bakers to refined techniques and captivating recipes, launching with a high tea theme that re-imagines classic treats with a local twist. The inaugural event, titled “High Tea — But Better”, showcased a sumptuous selection of South African tea-time favourites, each infused with Zaki’s distinctive flair.