Matlosana councillor abandons bail

A councillor from the Matlosana Local Municipality, charged with statutory rape, has abandoned his bid for bail in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court. Councillor Tebogo Sepale was expected to register a formal bail application. However, following consultations with his attorney, he opted to abandon it.

Sepale is facing 11 provisional charges, which include two counts of statutory rape, three charges for the violation of a child with consent, one charge for manufacturing pornographic material, as well as four counts of rape, and one charge for sexual intimidation. Henry Mamothame, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) North West regional spokesperson, said Sepale’s appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria, and two separate counts of statutory rape. In one of the cases reported at the Kanana police station, Sepale allegedly shared a nude picture with the complainant.

In the second and separate case involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on May 6 by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17. The spokesperson said the State was, however, ready to argue against his bid for bail. Mamothame said the State was currently awaiting the conclusion of investigations with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused in preparation for trial.