Matlosana mayor steps down amid allegations

The ANC executive mayor of the City of Matlosana, James Tsolela, has tendered his resignation and stepped down from his position amid serious corruption allegations against him. In April, it was reported that the ANC’s provincial executive committee acted on media reports and evidence it received about the municipal leadership that some members were implicated in acts of corruption at the municipality in Klerksdorp, North West.

“The Star” has seen a letter, dated June 24, in which the mayor tenders his resignation. ‘’I hereby resign as the executive mayor of the City of Matlosana Municipalities, with immediate effect. I thank the ANC for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Matlosana as the executive mayor, the job I did with utmost diligence,’’ he said. It was reported that after investigating some of the allegations, the provincial leadership established that Tsolela was answerable to some of the matters.