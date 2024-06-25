Matlosana mayor steps down amid allegations

The ANC executive mayor of the City of Matlosana, James Tsolela, has tendered his resignation and stepped down from his position amid serious corruption allegations against him.
In April, it was reported that the ANC’s provincial executive committee acted on media reports and evidence it received about the municipal leadership that some members were implicated in acts of corruption at the municipality in Klerksdorp, North West.
“The Star” has seen a letter, dated June 24, in which the mayor tenders his resignation.
‘’I hereby resign as the executive mayor of the City of Matlosana Municipalities, with immediate effect. I thank the ANC for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Matlosana as the executive mayor, the job I did with utmost diligence,’’ he said.
It was reported that after investigating some of the allegations, the provincial leadership established that Tsolela was answerable to some of the matters.
However, Tsolela said his resignation was not an admission of guilt but merely to allow due processes to take effect.
“In conclusion, I want to put it categorically clear that my resignation is by no means an admittance of guilt to the allegations levelled against me. I remain ethical and loyal to my oath of office as the councillor of Matlosana of the City of Matlosana and I will continue to serve the people of this city even when I am no longer the Executive Mayor. l hope and trust that you will find this in order,” he said.
According to recent media reports, the municipality’s CFO, Mercy Phetla, was also implicated and was suspended after it was established that she was suspected of serious acts of corruption.
