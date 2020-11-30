Matric exams: Lesufi says life sciences paper may have been leaked

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education Department MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday confirmed that another matric exam paper might have been leaked. Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Lesufi said the department was investigating whether the life sciences exam paper was leaked. It was confirmed that the maths paper 2 exam was leaked. Last week the department was investigating the leaking of the physical science paper 2. There were also allegations that the maths paper 1 exam was leaked in KwaZulu-Natal. Lesufi said: “The department has launched investigations into the leaking of three exam papers. The latest one is life sciences and the team is working on that one. These are national papers and the national minister (Angie Motshekga) is responsible for the exam, but we are worried that there are people who think they can undermine the credibility of the exam. The exam remains intact.” Lesufi said that over 53 000 learners didn’t go back to class after the schools reopened following their closure for months because of Covid-19. He said he blamed organisations that had called for the school year to be cancelled for the mass drop-outs.

“We want to put the blame squarely on populists who said the academic year must not continue. We believe these learners listened to these populist leaders, some of whom failed as priests. These are people who should be held responsible.

“The price is too high. These learners can come back as criminals. These learners can come back as social grant recipients. Their lives are disrupted for ever. That is why, as the department, we said ‘let’s go and track them and persuade them to come back at the beginning of 2021’. There is no pass one, pass all,” Lesufi said.

Regarding placements for the 2021 academic year for Grades 1 and 8, Lesufi said they had placed over 81% of all learners. Placements are supposed to end today.

He said that so far 280 schools were full and the department would release the names of schools with available space and urge parents to accept those available spaces.

