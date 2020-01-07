Naicker is a highly accomplished rhythmic gymnast who has competed in national and international competitions. She will participate in the senior Olympic group at the championships in Egypt this year.
She recently walked away with two gold medals in the senior Olympic group session for rhythmic gymnastics at the national competition.
Rhythmic gymnastics is a women’s-only event in which gymnasts perform on a floor with a rope, hoop, ball, and ribbon accompanied by music in individual or group events.
The 18-year-old told The Star that her matric year was a tricky balance of school work and perfecting her gymnastic skills.
She didn’t have time to spend the weekend lazing around. Her Saturday would start at 8am with tutoring at school before she trained at a studio from 10am until 2pm. In the afternoon, she would study for tests or prepare for her academic week.