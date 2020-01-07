Matric Results 2019: Olympic breakdancer juggled school with passion for dance









Picture: Supplied Johannesburg - Jordan Smith, 18, born and raised in Johannesburg is one of the best teenage breakdancers in South Africa. He completed his matric at King David Linksfield High School class of 2019. He expressed that it was difficult juggling his school work and dancing career at the same time. “I had to go to school and to practise straight after. l wanted to participate in extra-murals like soccer but I couldn't, because l was always busy. My life has always been studying or dancing,” said Jordan. The dancer confessed that his passion for dance is influenced by his sisters who are also dancers. “My sisters introduced me to dancing. Although they are hip-hop dancers, l fell in love with break dancing. l started dancing when I was 13 years old. l came second place in the first competition I participated in and from that point onward l wanted to learn more,” he said.

Jordan said he made a lot of friends that became family during his dancing journey.

“I am currently not part of a crew, but my old crew has become family and I am very grateful because I would not be where I am without them,” he said

Jordan was the only South African to qualify for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in October 2018 and he ranked number 10.

With his busy schedule, he achieved distinctions in English and Life Orientation. His schedule isn’t showing signs of getting any lighter. He is mulling over taking a gap year before enrolling at the University of Cape Town.

As for his dancing, it is back to the Olympics. “I don’t plan on stopping dancing any time soon as I will be preparing to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris,” he said.

The Star