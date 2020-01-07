Johannesburg - Jordan Smith, 18, born and raised in Johannesburg is one of the best teenage breakdancers in South Africa.
He completed his matric at King David Linksfield High School class of 2019. He expressed that it was difficult juggling his school work and dancing career at the same time.
“I had to go to school and to practise straight after. l wanted to participate in extra-murals like soccer but I couldn't, because l was always busy. My life has always been studying or dancing,” said Jordan.
The dancer confessed that his passion for dance is influenced by his sisters who are also dancers.
“My sisters introduced me to dancing. Although they are hip-hop dancers, l fell in love with break dancing. l started dancing when I was 13 years old. l came second place in the first competition I participated in and from that point onward l wanted to learn more,” he said.