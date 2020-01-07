Johannesburg - “Finishing school is a lot to soak in. While it’s a massive weight off your shoulders, you know there’s responsibility waiting for you in whatever you choose to do next. It feels a bit surreal,” said a top matriculant, Michael Hoffman.
The Parktown North, Johannesburg-based 18-year-old student enjoyed his high school career and cherished memories and relationships he formed whilst at St John’s College.
“St. John’s has offered me a wealth of opportunities which I am extremely grateful for. Serving on my school’s prefect body as a head of Clarke House was a huge privilege and an honour,” said Michael.
The School Prefect and Head of Clarke House, said he believed working consistently throughout the year was essential as he was often pressed for time and under immense pressure.
“Having worked consistently throughout the year, I was able to manage these situations knowing that I have a solid knowledge and understanding of my work, rather than having to start from scratch the night before the exam,” he said.