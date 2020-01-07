Matric Results 2019: Work hard but still have fun, says IEB top achiever









Samuel Cohen is one of the top achievers at King David High School. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - How do you get a full house of nine distinctions with a 98% pass for maths? Balance. That is according to one of this year’s IEB top achievers Samuel Cohen from King David Linksfield High School. Samuel had to balance a busy academic and social life but still managed to achieve nine distinctions in Maths; Hebrew, Information Technology; Physical Science ; Life Orientation; English; Afrikaans; Life science; and AP Maths. His schoolmate, Jesse Drieband, obtained eight distinctions with 98% for Mathematics; 94% for Information Technology, accounting and Advanced Programme Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Orientation; Afrikaans, English. Talia Sacks, who attended the same school, scored eight distinctions with 99% for Hebrew; 96% accounting; 93% Physical Science. She also scored 90s in Maths, Life Orientation; Afrikaans and English.

Samuel said it was important to have balance. “My challenges for the most part were trying to pack school work, sports, gym, seeing friends and being social into my schedule, while still keeping Shabbat every week, but l think l did a pretty good job,” he said.

The high achiever said he had a daily routine that helped him manage his life efficiently.

“I woke up early and drove to school, after school I went to gym or played soccer with friends, then I would study and catch up on TV series at night,” he said.

Jordan is an all-rounder who participated in extramural activities and maintained a healthy social life.

“I played golf, went to the gym, played soccer, read books and spent time with friends, there was always time for books and time for my social life,” he said.

The 18-year-old plans on studying Biomedical Engineering and Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand.

“I applied at Witwatersrand to study Biomedical Engineering and Medicine because l have always been interested in medicine so I applied for that… at school I loved IT so I’m keen to do biomedical engineering and then decide either to pursue medicine or electrical engineering, ” he said.

His advice for this year’s matriculants is: “It is important to work hard but also to still have fun and be an all-round person, that was my motto,” he said.

