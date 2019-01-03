Callan Kotzen of King David High School, Linksfield, got eight distinctions and 100% for maths.

“I love maths,” declared Callan Kotzen, who achieved 100% for the subject in his matric. The bright boy from King David High School, Linksfield, not only got full marks for his favourite subject, but he achieved eight distinctions.

He got distinctions in accounting, Afrikaans, English, Hebrew, life orientation, maths, physical sciences and AP maths.

Callan said: “I am crazy about maths. I also participated in Tour de Maths social competitions for maths for schools in Gauteng.”

Tour de Maths is an inter-schools maths problem-solving competition open to learners from Grades 8 to 10. The competition is hosted every month over the course of the year, at different schools throughout Joburg.

“I love that Tour de Maths teaches you problem-solving skills and how other schools teach maths. It also teaches you how to work together and you learn your strong points,” Callan said.

On his love for maths, Callan said: “I feel like people approach maths the wrong way. I feel it is an art form. AP maths is the purest form of maths. It tests your skills, it makes you think. It’s more practice.”

Callan said he used past question papers to study and realised last year’s exams were tougher.

“I think the exams were harder than usual, they upped the standard. I’ve been using past matric papers my whole high school career.

“I think they have contributed to my success because it’s not only about knowing the material - it’s about trying to pick up how they ask questions and which areas I need to improve.

“Past papers are sort of a double check on myself,” he said.

But Callan is not only academically inclined. He believes in balancing academics and sport.

“My favourite sport is cricket, and I have full colours for that. I also play rugby and squash, and have South African colours for karate.

“I see sport and academics working hand in hand. When I prepared for the finals I went to the gym and used the treadmill a lot. I used it to clear my mind. I saw it as a good break from academics. Sports helped me feel that I was not drowning from all the academic work.”

Callan plans to study actuarial science at Wits University.

While a number of his peers want to leave the country, Callan wants to stay here.

“I love South Africa. I want to spend the rest of my future in South Africa for as long as possible.

“I feel like there is a future in this country, and if I can contribute, then I would have done a lot for the country I love,” he said.