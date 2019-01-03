Kgomotso Mataka from St Stithians Boys’ College in action in the pool. Picture: WP News

Johannesburg - Kgomotso Mataka loathed the thought of playing water polo at his school but little did he know that he would thrive, and ultimately become one of the best players in the province. He studied at St Stithians College, and his achievements included turning out for the U19 tournament team at the interprovincial tournament and receiving the award for the goalkeeper of the tournament at the age of 17.

In addition, Mataka was selected as the captain of the SA U17 side that won the EU Nations Tournament.

He took up the sport because it was a school requirement for pupils to play both a winter and a summer sport. At first he didn't know the rules or the positions of the game and barely knew how to tread water.

“As I started my journey at Saints, I thought that I’d be playing basketball for my compulsory summer sport but decided to play water polo while warming up for the upcoming session where I wanted to be a goalkeeper,” he said.

Mataka's only ambition was to play in the B team, but he was astounded when he was selected for the A team as a replacement for the regular goalkeeper, who was no longer able to play.

This was the moment when his stars aligned, and his faith propelled him to adding value to the team. He remained humbled and focused, and was determined to be the best goalkeeper.

“Despite all the progress I've made to date, I have not perfected my craft. I still have a long way to go.

"There is also no better feeling as representing your province, and I'll keep working hard,” he added.

Mataka was chosen to represent the Gauteng U19A side when he was in Grades 11 and 12 and was selected as captain of the Gauteng side when he was in Grade 12. He was also chosen as vice-captain of the SA U18 team that achieved its highest placing ever in the FINA Junior Men’s World Championships.

Mataka has completed his matric and plans to continue playing water polo this year.

When asked what advice he would give to his peers who might also be trying to pursue their dreams, he said: “Find what you are passionate about and then believe in yourself in order to work hard, which will result in your achieving your goal."

