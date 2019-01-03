Johannesburg - After achieving eight distinctions, Shareesa Naidoo is not in a hurry to tie herself down.

Instead, the learner from St Andrew’s School for Girls, Bedfordview, wants to explore the world.

Shareesa has enrolled at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland to read a BA degree in philosophy and mathematics this year.

This, she says, is to allow her to see the world, while at the same time pursue her passion for the arts.

“I am looking to go into law. So right now I just want to explore my options because I am not certain about what I want,” she said.

Shareesa said her parents encouraged her to study and travel overseas. “I think it was because they did not have the opportunity to study overseas when they were young, so they want me to have that experience. They want me to explore what’s out there.”

Shareesa said while there was pressure to choose the sciences as subjects in Grade 10, her parents encouraged her to stick to her passion for the arts.

She achieved distinctions in English, French, isiZulu, life orientation, history, maths, visual arts and advanced placement maths.

“When we had to choose subjects, my parents just told me to choose what I like,” she said.

“I chose maths because my grandfather, my dad and my whole family are mathematical people”

On studying overseas, she said: “I am excited to just break out and meet different people. As a South African, I want to go out there and find my place in the world.”

