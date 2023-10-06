Matshela Koko tired of delays, wants a speedy trial

On Thursday, the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court postponed the R2 billion matter involving former Eskom executive Matshela Koko and others to October 31. The group faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering of R2.2bn relating to the Kusile power station.

Earlier on Thursday, the NPA said it was waiting for affidavits from international witnesses in support of its case. The officer told the court that they were awaiting affidavits from some witnesses in Germany and the US, as well as two expert reports from a data analyst and a forensic auditor. It was reported also that other affidavits received from international witnesses were being translated into English. The case involves charges of corruption in an R2bn control and instrumentation tender.

Koko and 18 co-accused, including his wife and a stepdaughter, applied for the case to be struck off the roll after numerous postponements. Outside court, Koko told the Sowetan that he was tired of the delays as some of the documents which are said to be key to the case case were still being sought. “I hope, wherever, they have learnt that this is the last time. Their job is to prosecute without fear or favour and not weaponise.

“The affidavit of the house indicated that they are searching the house as they are still looking for evidence. If this evidence exists... “They have arrested us but they are still looking for evidence. It has been 10 months now. All we ask for is a speedy trial as I have become a non-citizen in my own country,” he said. Early this week, Koko’s matter was postponed to Thursday after the court could not provide an Afrikaans interpreter.

Last month, when the State requested another postponement, the accused asked for an unreasonable delay investigation in terms of Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Act. Magistrate Stanley Jacobs questioned the investigating officer on a series of outstanding issues affecting the probe before ruling on the matter. On Tuesday the Magistrate’s Court was expected to hand down judgment in the application brought by the former Eskom executive and nine others to have the fraud, corruption and money laundering case struck off the roll.