Langa Mavuso is ready to take this year by storm with new music and more live performances.

Langa Mavuso spent most of last year introducing himself to a new audience. “I have been doing music for a while as a session artist but I really feel like I was in the industry to introduce myself and getting opportunities to share my music, and who I am with people on a broader scale.

"It was the introduction of me to the public and myself into the industry.”

Now Mavuso is thrilled to be working on an album that he will release this year.

The 25-year-old celebrated his birthday in style on Friday as he released his new single, Mvula.

“The song is about love, with rain as a metaphor. Kind of how it can soak you and just dampen your life.

“How it can be a source of cleansing but also just like how it can fill you up.

“I speak about a broken love that feels like the rain when I feel completely drowned. But it also feels like the love and the feeling I need to cleanse myself and let go.”

Mavuso will be heading to London to record the final tracks for the album and says he is excited to share more of his music.

“I want to travel more and perform in different places in the country. My focus is on the album and finding the best way to share it with everyone and make it accessible to everyone.”

With the recent closing down of live music venue The Orbit in Braamfontein, Mavuso has been longing to find a place where music enthusiasts can go for authentic live sounds.

“I am an advocate of live music experiences. I was so sad to hear that one of our preferred venues for shows was closing down and I had asked myself where are people in Joburg going to go catch live music."

He was approached by Sandton’s Hard Rock Café summer series music events producer Banda Banda to be part of the launch of the new venture.

Mavuso will be performing alongside Nelisiwe Sibiya, Sobantwana and Yonela at the launch.

“When Banda came to me and asked that I do the show, it was around the time I thought to myself and actually tweeted to ask if people still enjoy intimate performances, and people said that they did.

“I had asked myself how am I going to find a way to feed that market and those people.

“I think Hard Rock is the perfect place because it has affiliation with music all over the world, and I hope people can start to use the space more for music.”

Mavuso said he loved live music because it allowed him and the audience to hear other arrangements of the songs that musicians put together.

“For this launch, I will be giving a taste of some new music from the album that hasn’t been released and old stuff that they love, like Sunday Blues and Home.

“The audience can expect a little bit of the old and some new. We are going to dance and cry together,” he said.

Mavuso's set for the Hard Rock Café music series will be presented on Thursday in Sandton.