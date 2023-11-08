Maweni explores the dark side of slay queens in her podcast

Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo, also known as Dr Maweni, a popular traditional healer, is consistently educating her followers through her Witchcraft podcast on YouTube. Makopo posted an insightful video on October 25 where she discussed the challenges that families encounter, including curses that could prevent someone from succeeding.

She explained to her X followers that the goal was to inform, reveal, and provide solutions. One of the most talked-about topics was the controversy around receiving cash from so-called ‘good samaritans’, which some argue is not always a genuine gesture. “I love how quick people are to take money from strangers. Some will randomly walk on the streets with a bag and hand out money. You guys don’t know; you just take the money. That person is supposed to do that because isilwane sakhe wants it. I’ll explain more on the podcast, but stop taking money from strangers. And then again. I am not saying everybody is doing it; please do not get me wrong. Some genuine people just want to help, but some people are naughty,” she said.

The iZangoma Zodumo star recently shared a glimpse of her new episode on X where she speaks about ‘slay queens’, revealing that not all that glitters is gold. “There are money rituals for a man and money rituals for a woman, but sex is involved. Money rituals for females who sell their bodies remember, in life, when you want something, there are sacrifices. And I told you that there are consequences as well. There is no way you are going to live an amazing life, and you are not accounted for that when you know that you got that life under darkness.” As she continues to share the content of her new podcast, she also invited those who would like to be guests.