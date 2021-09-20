Max Lichaba sues stepson for R500k over ’defamatory’ rap song

Cape Town – Businessman Max Lichaba is suing his stepson, Lwandle “Ocean L” Ndaba, the son of actress Sophie Ndaba, for R500 000 after the 21-year-old released a song accusing Lichaba of cheating and abusing Sophie, according to reports. Last month, Lwandle sent shock waves across social media after the budding rapper released a diss track titled My Step Dad A Devil, in which he accused his stepfather of cheating and abusing his mother.

“You the reason mama fell in depression. You used her for her fame and her money. You got it all and you left us with nothing, Bipolar n*gga, you left your wife alone bruised up on the body. I won’t forget the day you hit her cause you cheated,” Lwandle raps on the song. After the song trended on social media, the owner of popular Soweto eatery KwaLichaba, slammed the abuse allegations but admitted to the cheating allegations, saying he was disappointed in Lwandile. “I raised the boy. I still have much love for him and I hope he can leave grown people’s business and focus on his talent in music,” Lichaba told TshisaLIVE last month.

City Press reported yesterday (Sunday) that Lichaba filed an application at the High Court last week in which he said the track was a deliberate attack on his reputation and painted him as physically and emotionally abusive to his estranged wife. According to the article, Lichaba said Lwandle had refused to remove the song from his social media platforms, despite being sent a letter of demand and that the song falsely accused him of being the cause of the actress’ mental health issues. “The audio track and/or lyrics are wrongful and defamatory in that same were intended and understood to mean that the plaintiff is evil and like a devil; is guilty of infidelity; is financially abusive and misused his estranged wife’s finances; is dishonest and a fraud; and is without moral fibre and business ethics,” the article stated.

Lichaba allegedly maintained in court papers that he had suffered societal prejudice and that he suffered damages that amounted to R500 000. Sophie and Lichaba tied the knot in a much-publicised traditional wedding in 2018. Sophie, who is best known for her role in Generations and is also a celebrity wedding planner, was previously married to fellow actor Themba Ndaba, who acts in the popular Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen. She later married Bishop Keith Harrington in a short-lived union that ended with both filing for protection orders.