MaXhosa and Tanqueray unveil a one-of-a-kind collaboration

The renowned creator and creative director of the fashion house MaXhosa, Laduma Ngxokolo, has partnered with Tanqueray, a well-known alcohol brand, in an intriguing fusion of South African craftsmanship and iconic design. The innovative partnership sees the reimagining of the beloved Copa glass, a symbol of nostalgia for South African gin lovers, blending tradition with contemporary flair.

Ngxokolo, known for his avant-garde approach to fashion, brings his distinctive touch to the design landscape through the lens of the Copa glass. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of South African culture, he seamlessly weaves elements of tradition into a modern masterpiece that encapsulates the spirit of celebration. “I found immense inspiration in collaborating with Tanqueray to design the Copa glass. Weaving the artistry of our identity into the elegance of glassware has been a creative journey that beautifully marries craftsmanship and innovation, making every sip an exquisite experience,” Ngxokolo expresses.

“Collaborating with Laduma on this project has been an exhilarating experience. It’s about more than just a glass; it’s about creating an object that holds cultural significance and brings people together. We wanted to infuse the spirit of MaXhosa into a piece that can be cherished in moments of celebration,” says Khanyisa Ntshuntshe, senior brand manager at Diageo. The globally renowned designer will be designing two iterations of the Tanqueray Copa. The glass, originally a vessel for toasting achievements and special events, now transforms into a work of art that transcends hosting as a style signature.

Ngxokolo’s artistic vision breathes new life into this cherished symbol, making it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. The partnership does not stop at the glass; it extends to a broader vision of home décor for the MaXhosa brand, hence the natural partnership with the alcohol brand. As the boundaries between fashion and interior design blur, leading fashion brands are embracing the world of home aesthetics.