MaXhosa’s founder cautions against against fake ambassador scams

Celebrated South African designer and founder of the MaXhosa brand, Laduma Ngxokolo, has issued a stark warning to the public regarding an alarming scam using his name. In a video that has gained traction across various platforms, Ngxokolo detailed concerning reports of individuals posing as him and reaching out to celebrities and public figures with false promises of ambassadorships.

“Greetings everyone, my name is Laduma Ngxokolo from MaXhosa Africa. Apparently, there has been a person that has been calling celebrities, public figures, or anyone that they can get money out of pretending to be me and promising them they would be brand ambassadors with MaXhosa. “Please be careful; these types of things happen. We live in a digital age, so online scamming and fraud are things. I hope the guys will be caught. “Again, I have not been calling anyone to ask them to be ambassadors or brand associates or whatever. So the person that has been calling around pretending to be me, uLaduma, is a complete scam,” he urged.

This alert is particularly significant as Ngxokolo’s brand continues to gain accolades for its innovative designs rooted in African culture. Due to its success, the brand is now well-known outside of South Africa, as evidenced by the recent celebration of the cultural brand experience’s expansion to the Big Apple. Its designs represent the beauty, culture, language, and ambitions of the Xhosa people while evolving and changing in a modern setting, making them relevant to global fashion markets.