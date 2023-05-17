Mayor Gwamanda urges youth to be part of revolution

Johannesburg - The Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, councillor Kabelo Gwamanda, launched a youth-driven initiative, "Ke Kasi Ya Rona", on Tuesday in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.
He was accompanied by the MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Cllr Loyiso Masuku; local councillors; Region E director, Liziwe Ntshinga-Makoro; and representatives from key partners such as Coca-Cola, Flick Pest Control, Health and Welfare Sector Education (HWSETA), and Adreach.
Gwamanda said: "As a young person who grew up in Joburg, I take pride in the City of Johannesburg. All the young people represented here today are directly responsible for bringing an initiative from the bottom up, which is where the revolution starts."
"They say faith without action is death. I am here to acknowledge the action that you take on a daily basis to put your efforts together to make Alexandra a better community, a token of the possibility for residents in the City of Johannesburg.“
"You need to stand up and be willing to contribute. The developmental nature of our state will not happen unless you take initiative and are bold in the steps that you take. Whatever you believe in achieving, as long as its intention is to grow the community and become a developmental initiative for South Africa as a whole, you will definitely be part of the modern revolution," emphasised Gwamanda.
"As the City of Johannesburg, our responsibility is to partner with corporations to make it easy to you to do business so that youth can benefit and be able to participate in the opportunities that are presented. I am here today as a young person to present myself to you. I am a very energetic young man whose primary objective is to have an impact in this lifetime.
"My determination is to make my country a better place. I would like to call on every one of you to partner with the City of Johannesburg today so that we can change the culture of complaining and become active citizens. We will make sure that we create an environment that is conducive for you to have those opportunities, and that is my commitment to you. I am here to serve and to stabilise the City of Johannesburg," he said.
The Star