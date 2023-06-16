Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda celebrates Youth Day in Soweto

The Hector Pieterson Memorial was a hive of political activity today, as political parties, including the PAC, Azapo and Build One SA, took part in youth day activities. Newly elected mayor of Joburg Kabelo Gwamanda took part in some of the activities, including distributing food parcels to the elderly.

Gwamanda, who fell ill during last week’s debate of the State of the City Address, said for young South Africans and residents of Soweto it was important to commemorate and honour the contribution made by the young people of 1976. “It is important for us to show our respect to those who died in 1976 and those who have laid the foundation for us to have this freedom. “I know the day is celebrated in different ways, but for me as a citizen of this city and country, my interpretation of why we are here today is to join in remembering those who have contributed to the Struggle for liberation. The the modern day Struggle is not of guns, rubber bullets and teargas, but has to do with striving to transform this country.”

Earlier in the day, Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane had led a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hector Pietersen Memorial site, where he said the current generation of young people had the duty to continue the fight fought by the previous generation, adding that government was not doing enough to ensure young people got access to economic and educational opportunities. He said: “Our government has deeply failed this generation of young people and the many sacrifices of 1976. This is why we must give young people educational and entrepreneurial opportunities now.” The current education system remained their biggest obstacle in accessing real opportunities and finding decent jobs and sustainable livelihoods, he added.

Gwamanda also said the City, in celebration of youth month, has set aside R20 million for the Department of Social Development to use towards youth development. Speaking after the passing of the budget presented by MMC for Finance Dada Morero of R80.9 billion, Gwamanda said that this would be channelled towards addressing socio-economic ills faced by the youth of Johannesburg, including the lack of skills, the substance abuse crisis, and provision of rehabilitation services. From the budget, R73.3bn was to be allocated to operational expenditure and R7.6bn to capital expenditure, with a three-year capital budget of R24.4bn.