Mayor to brave filth on streets to take part in procession

Johannesburg - The mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, is expected to take part in a procession to the Johannesburg Council Chambers as part of the annual State of the City Address (SOCA). The Joburg SOCA comes much later than other municipalities in the province, mainly because of the instability in Johannesburg.

The procession to the Johannesburg Municipal Chambers takes place on Tuesday as residents struggle daily with filthy streets in the inner city, which make walking and breathing difficult. The procession is expected to be a spectacle for the eye and will begin on Jorissen Street in Braamfontein. The Star understands that Jorissen Street has been well prepared to ensure that the mayor has a smooth drive to the Johannesburg Metro Centre. At a media briefing held at the Metro Centre, the Speaker of Council, Colleen Makhubele, said the municipality was aware of the filth that was piling in the inner city.

"We are aware of the condition of the streets; our MMCs have been working very hard to clean up the streets. We hope that that effort will not only be in preparation for the State of the City address; we hope that it continues beyond this to keep our streets clean," Makhubele said. Makhubele also appealed to residents to take steps to ensure that litter is thrown in bins and not on the streets. "We have to educate our residents and make them aware of the harmful effects of littering on the streets; it is not the responsibility of the government alone to come and pick up after you when you have eaten," she said.

The SOCA will bring together leaders of different political parties, faith leaders, civic organisations, and prominent residents of the City. "This important address serves as a means to inform the community about the present economic, political, and social condition of the city. It is also a vehicle for the mayor to summarise the accomplishments and also the plans, programmes, and approaches that he has in place for that particular year," Makhubele said. Makhubele said the mayor will outline his vision for the City of Johannesburg in line with the goals of the coalition of the Government of Local Unity.

"We understand the importance of this city, the City of Johannesburg, the importance of this city to the residents, to the nation, to the continent, and also to the global community. This is the economic hub for Africa; this is the international hub for trade, commerce, innovation, and tourism, and it provides a strategic gateway," Makhubele said. Johannesburg is one of the biggest metros in the country, with a budget of around R70bn. The city competes with some of the greatest cities on the continent but has been punted as a world-class African city. Meanwhile, a strong security contingent was expected outside council chambers to repel any violence or disruptive protests.