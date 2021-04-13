Mbali files for protection order against Black Coffee saying he hit her on her birthday

By Sonri Naidoo Johannesburg - Anti-gender-based violence (GBV) supporters gathered outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in support of actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, who filed for a protection order against her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “DJ Black Coffee” Maphumulo. Mlotshwa has accused DJ Black Coffee of allegedly assaulting her at her 33rd birthday dinner at their home. She confirmed that he had hit her hand and pushed her after threatening to shut her birthday celebration down by calling the police. Mlotshwa explained that she had reached out to the court for assistance with a domestic violence case, which she wished to keep quiet for the protection of both herself and her children.

“It is my duty as a woman to not only fight for myself but for every single woman in South Africa,“said the much loved actress.

“The time is now. I believe that this is one step closer to achieving justice for the perpetrators who have subjected women in this country to GBV. By saying that, I am reminded about Reeva Steenkamp and all the other women who have and who are still suffering from GBV,” she said.

Among the supporters was Mlotshwa’s older brother, Themba Mhinga, who said that they wanted justice to be served and for the law to take its course.

Mhinga said it was important for Mbali (Mlotshwa) to feel safe and to be safe therefore as a family they will do their best to be there for her.

“Mbali has been going through a lot of trauma which she does not really voice to anybody. Now that she is finally speaking out about what has been happening we as a family just want to give her the necessary support and be a shoulder to cry on when needed,” he said.

The Star attended the court proceedings but was not allowed to sit in due to a privacy requested by both parties.

A group of supporters from the Ntethelelo Foundation was outside the court wearing white T-shirts with hashtags “Justice for Enhle”, and an image of Mlotshwa printed on the front.

The founder of the organisation, Thokozane Dabada, said they supported victims of GBV and rape, therefore they deemed the support for this case important.

Judgment for the protection order was reserved as both parties will be issued with a summons.

The matter is expected back in court on April 28.

