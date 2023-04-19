Mbali Ntuli breaks away from politics to launch community-based organisation

Johannesburg - Former DA KZN leader Mbali Ntuli has launched her own civic organisation called the Ground Work Collective (GWC) in a bid to encourage widespread community engagement and improve voter turnout in the coming national general elections. Ntuli has dispelled suspicions that GWC will morph into a political party, saying she has been approached by political funders to start her own party but has refused as there is so much community work to be done.

Last year, Ntuli became one of the many DA leaders to resign from the party. At the time, she said she wanted to take a break from politics and focus her energies on building strong community interventions. She said after a year outside politics she had kept her promise to South Africans and GWC would be the tool she spoke about when she resigned. She said she felt she had amassed enough political and socio-economic resources to be able to make a change in the country’s social issues. She said part of her biggest task ahead of the elections in 2024 was to hit the ground running by being the voice of the voiceless in bringing civic education and voter registration education, especially in rural communities across the country, as the country continues to battle low youth voter registration in South Africa. Predicated on three pillars, Ntuli said GWC sought to equip and empower citizens to participate fully in the country’s democratic processes; facilitate community access to consistent, reliable, and safe food; and ensure that young people and entrepreneurs are supported in their endeavours.

“I cannot overstate the importance of civic education because all evidence points to the fact that something has gone badly wrong in the relationship between those who govern and the governed. To remedy this, civic education will be the key element of our work, as civic education and not just voter education are very key,” she said. Ntuli said she has roped in local and international like-minded people to ensure that her work impacted communities, including rural communities that were adversely affected by service delivery issues. “Nearly two decades in politics and in the field have shown me that communities are not afraid of change. They are not afraid of hard work and are not afraid to do it for themselves,” she said.