Mbalula and ANC spokesperson deny bad blood between them

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri have denied that there is bad blood between them. This comes after a Sunday World report said Mbalula had demoted Bhengu-Motsiri’s close ally, JP Louw, in the structures of the party as a “stick” to punish Motsiri-Bhengu for allegedly “dropping the ball”.

The publication said Louw was demoted following a “heated meeting” last Monday. It was reported that the meeting was also attended by ANC first deputy-secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane and the party’s communications, information and publicity NEC subcommittee chairperson Nkenke Kekana. However, on Sunday, in a statement, Mbalula and Motsiri-Bhengu denied the report. Mbalula described it as “gossip”.

Mbalula said the publication was informed of the inaccuracies distributed by its unnamed source. “Today we woke up to a regrettable article from Sunday World that can at best be described as gossip. This is more so since the paper was advised about the factual inaccuracies it suggested was provided by its sources. The publication was duly informed that the information was factually inaccurate,” Mbalula said. The ANC said the article would not detract from the party’s work as it continued with its renewal programme.