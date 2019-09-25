File Picture

Johannesburg - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed concern at the high number of fatalities on the country’s roads this long weekend and called on road-users to ensure that safety is a top priority. “Each one of us must be able to define their individual contribution to making our roads safer for our children, as well as future generations. This starts with changing behaviour that places the lives of other road-users at risk,” he said yesterday.

Mbalula said the roll-out of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences is not just about a more efficient way of adjudicating road traffic offences. It would also ensure the creation of effective incentives to change road-user behaviour.

“We are engaging with all traffic authorities in the country and traffic officers through relevant channels to ensure that the implementation of this intervention does not negatively affect conditions of service of our officers,” said Mbalula.

Among accidents throughout the country, four people were killed and five critically injured when a bakkie rolled on the R500 near Fochville.

On Friday, six people were killed and five injured in a collision in Nkanyezini, near Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal. On the same day in Cape Town, nine people died and 14 others sustained injuries in an accident. On Monday, one person was killed and four injured in a two-vehicle collision on the R59 in Meyerton.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and 20 injured when a truck overturned on Geluksberg Road, about 40km from Bergville in KZN.

