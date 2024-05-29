Mbalula is delusional and not worth his salt: MK spokesperson

The Mk Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlhela described ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula as a ‘delusional and disingenuous character who was not worth his salt’. Ndlhela was reacting to Mbalula’s comments he made on X formerly Known as twitter, in which he accused the MK Party of going around making unfounded allegations about his party wanting to steal elections.

The MK spokesperson told The Star on Wednesday, “No sane people will respond to Fikile. He’s delusional and disingenuous, so I honestly am not going to comment on whatever he says. “People will respond to him on the ballots on Wednesday morning. I am telling you the results will be telling and humbling to the superficial arrogance of his,” Ndlhela added. Mbalula accused the MK Party of making allegations that ANC members were trying to steal votes using unscrupulous tactics.

“This so called Zuma party they are busy parambolating the streets making unfounded rumours and pathetic claims. You will never see them mobilising people or any sensible election staff,” he said on X. The ANC Secretary General further said there were proper procedures for ensuring that grievances were lodged and dealt with properly. “They make claims they cannot substantiate any of the diatribe they have been shouting about. They can smell defeat. There are procedures laid down and agreed by all parties on how to raise a grievance. We all have subjected ourselves to such”.

This comes after a video depicting members of MK on X and TikTok purporting that “vote rigging" was in progress allegedly by members of the ANC. It was however, established that it was video taken at the IEC’s storage Chesterville and Hammarsdale in KZN. On video members of the public wearing MKP regalia are seen complaining and asking questions about the ballots being delivered at the venue.

While addressing supporters in eMalahleni (Witbank), MK Party leader and former President Jacob Zuma, cautioned against a possible election rigging at the hands of the governing party the ANC and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). Zuma said parties found in contravention of the IEC code should be struck off the election ballot. The IEC slammed any suggestion of vote rigging saying that the set video that was making rounds on social media showed the logistical preparations and the secure storage of the election materials and ballots.

"We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on 27 May 2024. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material," the commission said. Furthermore, the Commission said that the individuals seen in the video "entered the warehouse without authorisation and filmed their unauthorised activities."