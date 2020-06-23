Mbalula pleads with taxi operators: Talk to us, don't resort to violence

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng embarked on a shutdown in the province on Monday over the industry’s dissatisfaction with the R1.135billion government relief fund to help cushion the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Taxi owners are demanding 100% load capacity, stating that what they are making now with the reduced capacity is not enough to pay their drivers and vehicle instalments. Commuters who tried to go to work on Monday morning were left frustrated and forced to find alternative transport, as taxi ranks were deserted in Joburg. Many Soweto taxi commuters flocked to the Thokoza Park Rea Vaya bus station to use buses as an alternative to get to work. Commuters were subjected to long queues, waiting hours to get a chance to board a bus to their respective destinations.

The strike did not only impact taxi commuters, but other commuters as well. Bongani Ndinisa, who has been using the Rea Vaya for more than five years, said the strike had an impact on everyone.

“I have been queueing since 7.15am. I start work at 8am, and it’s now 8.10am and I’m nowhere near getting on the bus. This strike and coronavirus has had a huge impact on us, because everyone is here today We were already experiencing a rise in numbers as Metrorail commuters started using buses as alternatives and today taxi commuters are here, too,” said Ndinisa.

But Thokoza Park was not the only place where commuters had to experience hours queueing.

Commuters using feeder buses to the main station said they had to wait extra long at feeder bus stops, as the buses had to accommodate the taxi commuters while observing the public transport regulations as well.

Mother and daughter, Caroline and Boitumelo Nthutang, who both take a feeder bus from Naledi to Thokoza Park, said people had been waiting at the bus stop since 5am in the bitter cold.

“We live right across the bus stop and people have been queuing since 5am to try to get to work on time. Another issue that is making the lines longer is because the buses have to observe regulations and can only take a limited number of people,” said the younger Nthutang.

Rea Vaya spokesperson Benny Makgoga conceded that due to the 25% capacity, they were unable to meet the demand of the passengers during the lockdown, and urged commuters to bear with them.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula remained adamant that the once-off R5000 relief payment to taxi operators would not increase, even with prolonged strike action.

Mbalula said no one would win from a protracted strike, as what the government had put aside was all it could afford to give out to assist the industry.

Mbalula said the government understood that the industry had lost billions since the start of the national lockdown, and it was for this reason that the idea to offer a relief package came about.

“We’ve made it clear that the money the government is offering is not compensation and I can’t say the money we are offering is enough. But we’ve got to shape the industry so we don’t find ourselves here again.

“We don’t want our people fighting with the police and we’re not here to tell you what to do, but we are pleading with you to talk to us and not promote violence.

“I can’t go beyond R5000 per taxi, as there are other industries that have also been hard hit by this pandemic. We didn’t bring this thing about, it came from Hell”

The transport minister pleaded with taxi drivers to stop incidents of violence and intimidation.

He said that the government was not undermining efforts made by the industry to support it in curbing the spread of the virus and abiding by the set regulations.

Pretoria experienced most of the violence from the taxi strike as taxi operators blocked several roads in the city, while police and soldiers fired rubber bullets.

Some of the protesters were struck by rubber bullets.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told The Star yesterday afternoon that roads that were blocked were in Hammanskraal, Soshanguve, Pretoria West, Olievenhoutbosch and Laudium.

“In all those areas, we managed to reopen all the streets without trouble, except in Soshanguve where we had to disperse the crowd that was unruly and we used robber rules. The crowd tried to hijack a Pick * Pay truck, and they started burning tyres and other objects to barricade the roads,” he said.

Mahamba said that about 13 taxis that were blocking the roads were impounded by the police. However, no arrests were made.

Responding to the government’s insistence that the relief fund would not increase, Santaco Gauteng spokesperson Midday Mali told The Star that the government was not being fair to the taxi industry.

“The minister saying that they don’t have anything to add to what they have given shows us that this relief was the last pap in the pot.

“It tells us that they never considered us when the R500bn relief fund was tabled and we’re not even asking for 5% of this money,” he said.

Mali said that Mbalula had failed the industry and the public dismally, when he said the bigger issue was subsidisation because the government was supposed to formalise the industry.

He confirmed that the strike would not continue this week and that Santaco Gauteng would decide its next course of action during meetings this week.

“The strike was only meant for today (Monday). We don’t want our passengers to suffer,” he said.

Mbalula and the taxi associations would be meeting on Tuesday to discuss other demands that the industry had regarding taxi capacity and allowing interprovincial taxis to operate.