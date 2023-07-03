Mbalula says AKA’s killers must be found after claiming he misses the rapper

Johannesburg - ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has opened up about missing the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, who died in February. Forbes, whose death sent shock waves through the country after being gunned down in Durban, continues to ignite deep conversations about pervasive crime in South Africa.

Mbalula, who was close companions with the rapper, took to social media to express how much he misses Forbes. "I miss my brother, AKA Kiernan Forbes, this Monday morning," he tweeted. He added that the killers needed to be found. "His killers must be found; we cannot give up on this," said Mbalula.

His sentiments were slammed, with many of his followers demanding that justice be served and those responsible for Forbes’s death be brought to book. Mbalula was also accused of trying to stay relevant on social media using the rapper’s name. @Ryan James was among those who called on Mbalula to do something. "So then do something about his death. Or are we just letting that slide like all the other problems in this country? This guy really is trying to stay relevant on Twitter these days."

@XUFFLER claimed that the government failed AKAb as the perpetrators are still on the run. "Your government has failed him, and his killers are still roaming the streets!" Last month, National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said the assassins of an award-winning rapper and a popular chef were "known".

At a media press briefing, he said: "We know who we are looking for. It is a matter of rounding up all of them." The award-winning music star who was gunned down outside Wish restaurant has been claiming the trends in the past few months on social media as his fans call for justice to prevail with the hashtag #JusticeforAKA. His mother, Lynn Forbes, opened up about her son's death on eNCA, revealing that she is patient with the police as investigations continue to dig into his death.

She further revealed that she is receiving regular updates on the investigations. "I think all of this is bigger than Kiernan and is bigger than the Forbes family, so when the legacy asked for justice for AKA, I know what they were asking is that we actually need justice as a country. “And I support them on that wholeheartedly. There is an investigation ongoing, and obviously because it is an ongoing investigation, we can't, even if they have information, they can't share information with us that will jeopardise the investigation," said Lynn.