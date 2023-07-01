ANC national general secretary Fikile Mbalula has welcomed acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report which exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm matter. Gcaleka said she found no wrongdoing on the part of the president following the release of her report into Ramaphosa’s alleged violation of the executive ethics code.

Gcaleka told journalists the investigation into the controversial Phala Phala saga looked at three major issues around the president, which were whether he contravened the executive ethics code, acted in conflict with his oath of office, and if he abused his powers. On Saturday, following numerous delays to the start of the 26th ANCYL national elective conference and amid chants of “Wenzen UZuma”, Mbalula said the ruling party was happy that Ramaphosa had been cleared. This comes after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa after millions in American dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

“People are welcome to take the matter into review. I think that is the option that is available to everyone who does not agree with the report,” Mbalula said. “Even advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was taken to review many times and no one insulted her or told her she cannot address us. “But people who are not happy with the report are insulting the acting PP. No one deserves to be insulted like she has been insulted ... “ Mbalula said.

Mbalula added that those those who disagreed with Gcaleka's findings should approach the courts. He said the party wiould issue a comprehensive statement on the acting public protector’s final report. “We respect the outcome of the courts, but nonetheless we will take them on review, we don’t attack judges personally ... of course, there is a period in time where comrades attacked judges personally and we called order. Judges are not demigods. You can differ with them and their judgments can also be challenged,” Mbalula added.