Mbalula takes swipe at political opponents

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has announced that the ANC will be launching its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 24, 2024. This comes just days after the EFF indicated that the party will be launching their very own manifesto at the same venue in the same month on February 10.

Mbalula, who addressed members of the media on Wednesday, said the ANC was the first to announce their date with the people of KZN at Moses Mabhida Stadium, saying Malema’s announcement was aimed at mimicking the ANC. The address touched on many issues, including the Palestine issue, the litigation between the party and Ezulweni Investments, the NHI as well as the party’s upcoming election manifesto, among other issues. He accused the EFF leader of copying the ANC and of being a flip-flopper of note.

“Malema is a flip-flopper of note. He changes depending on what is happening. If there is a big issue today about load shedding, Julius Malema will be on TV calling for you to shut down. That is the revolution he is leading,” Mbalula said. Mbalula also took a swipe at political parties such as ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance and the recently unveiled South African Rainbow Alliance. He said Herman Mashaba failed to get the people of Hammanskraal to come to his election manifesto, while Gayton McKenzie failed to fill up Orlando Stadium.

“Gayton McKenzie was running around like a reserve player waiting to get into a soccer game. Even Herman Mashaba was out in Hammanskraal addressing his relatives. “All these people have launched their election manifestos. The ANC will only launch its manifesto on February 24 next year at Moses Mabhida Stadium. “I see that Malema has announced that the EFF will be at Moses Mabhida after they heard that we are also going there,” Mbalula said.