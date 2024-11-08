Mbalula unleashes scathing attack on Helen Zille

Cracks within the Government of National Unity (GNU) have continued to widen after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula launched a blistering attack on the DA’s federal chairperson Helen Zille, accusing her of peddling lies and trafficking misinformation. Mbalula did not hold back in his attack saying that Zille and her DA would leave the GNU “today or tomorrow”, the GNU would continue with other parties to run the government without them.

It is not the first time the two have been at loggerheads, threatening the future of the GNU that came into existence after the May 29 elections where the ANC lost its outright majority. Zille reportedly told the SA Chamber of Commerce UK that the business community sent the DA to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). “We were told to prop up Cyril Ramaphosa and shield him from the EFF and MK,” Zille said.

Last week, Zille caused an uproar on social media when she responded to an announcement from Deputy President Paul Mashatile that the inaugural National Dialogue would take place on December 16 to address South Africa's pressing socio-political issues and foster unity within the coalition government. Zille took to social media and wrote: “We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the National Dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners. But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election.” She further added, “We are hitting back, make no mistake. But if you are expecting the nuclear option, that can only be triggered once. Choose your battles. Choose your time.”

Mbalula hit back at the ANC’s headquarters on Thursday calling Zille a “liar.” “The attack on Helen Zille comes from lies trafficking by her, and if we don't respond to that, then it becomes a reality in the mind of the people," Mbalula said. He was referring to Zille's claims that Ramaphosa was indebted to the DA for protecting him from the EFF and the MKP. He dismissed this as a "false narrative."

"We negotiated honestly and openly, and informed South Africans that Helen Zille is peddling a false narrative... We chose the option of the GNU, not a pact with the DA," Mbalula emphasised. He also addressed the DA's role in the GNU, stating, “If the DA, through Zille, decide that they want to opt out of the GNU, it will be their decision, and the GNU will continue. “They can go “today” or “tomorrow”. We won't have sleepless nights because of that,” he said

Mbalula further accused Zille of waging psychological warfare, stemming from the DA's failure to reconcile its role in the GNU with its desire to weaken the ANC. “There is a conflict in Zille's soul. She is seeking to manage by way of dropping snippets," Mbalula said. In a veiled swipe at business interests, Mbalula noted, “We engaged capital over and above Zille, and we told them what we think of them… They sponsored political parties in the country, and supported them against the ANC to reduce our majority.

“We will not be prisoners of the DA... We prioritise SA first, and in doing so, we chose a model that works for everybody,” Mbalula said. DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau, who was in contact with The Star regarding Mbalula’ assertions had not responded by the time of going to print. Mbalula also touched on the ongoing matter of illegal spaza shops allegedly selling contraband goods.