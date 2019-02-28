Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng praying outside Pastor Alph Lukau's Alleluia International Ministries church.

Johannesburg - Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministry has called on resurrection Pastor Alph Lukau to perform his miracles and raise Nelson Mandela from the dead. Mboro was speaking outside the locked gates of Alleluia International Ministries where had gone with the intention of confronting Lukau about the allegation that he had raised a man from the dead.

The church members, however, did not want to let him in nor speak to him. They locked the gates and walked away away as he approached.

"Why do you walk away if I am wrong? I want you to surrender and apologise. Can I see the leadership of the church? Maybe I can be prayed for. I want to call the pastor that we go to Nelson Mandela's grave and raise him," he said as the church members walking away.

Mboro has described the resurrection stunt by Pastor Lukau as a shocking miracle. He also accused Lukau of bringing the church into disrepute and said he wanted to plead with him to "abandon his devious ways and turn to the Lord".

He also said he was not jealous of Lukau.

“I started healing before Lukau and I have never spoken against him. My problem is that he is affecting me as a Prophet and misrepresenting the scriptures,” Mboro said.

“I am not jealous, I gave most of my wealth away. I am here for Christ and I want him [Lekau] to apologise to the nation,” Mboro said



