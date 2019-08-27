Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng also known as Mboro. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro, is claiming R11 million from a company that evicted his Incredible Happenings Ministry in 2016. The trial of the long-standing legal battle between Motsoeneng and Metcash Trading Limited and Franjenron Pty Limited over lease agreements started on Monday at the South Gauteng High Court.

In May 2016 the ministry was evicted from a building in Wadeville, Germiston.

The church was sub-leasing from Metcash Trading Limited, a building owned by Franjenron Pty Limited.

According to a 2016 court order the ministry was supposed to vacate the premises on August 30 of that year.

Motsoeneng’s lawyer, Wilson Mose Mkhawana, told The Star on Monday that there was a surplus agreement between Incredible Happenings Ministry and Metcash Trading Limited.

“When they (Metcash) approached the prophet, they indicated that they are subletting the property to him. After that they said they would sell shares to him and they promised that they would rezone the property so that it can become a church but all those things were never done,” he said.

Motsoeneng argues that the agreement was a lease-to-buy for R14m and he had paid R11m, which he now wants back.

Mkhawana said the surplus agreement had its own problems but those would only be disclosed as the case proceeds.

During the court proceedings, Judge Bashier Vally heard that Incredible Happenings Ministry filed a counter suit worth R1m against Metcash on Thursday after it accused Metcash of fraud.

“This surety was demanded by my legal team because the company Metro Cash & Carry was used by Metcash as a surety for the lease and the shares I was buying from Franjenron Pty and the very same deal was not disclosed in the contract.

“They bring me to court with a lawsuit knowing very well that Metro Cash & Carry did not exist. Even their lawyers withdrew when they discovered this fraud,” Motsoeneng said.

Metcash’s attorney Lionel Dos Possos said the counter suit was meant to delay the matter.

“There is history in the matter of delay caused by inaction on the part of the fourth and fifth defendants (Incredible Happenings Ministry and Motsoeneng). Their failure to comply with your Lordship’s directive, no witness statements have been filed and now there is an addendum before your Lordship caused by leaving things to the last minute,” Dos Possos said.

The matter was postponed to allow Metcash to respond to the counter suit.

Speaking outside the court, Motsoeneng said Incredible Happenings would continue with the mandate of saving and changing lives in spite of “all these scams and tricks that are done by evil forces to shut us down”.

“In all that’s happening, I was called by God to minister the gospel and this church was started by God and no matter what can happen, nothing will stop me from being a prophet and nothing will shut our church down,” Motsoeneng said.

The case continues on Tuesday.

The Star