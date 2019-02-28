Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - A showdown is expected in Sandton on Thursday when two pastors will meet over the controversial resurrection video that got tongues wagging and was slammed nationwide. In one corner will be Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Mboro, who two years ago claimed on Facebook that he had gone to hell and killed Satan.

In the other corner will be Pastor Alph Lukau who was caught on video purportedly raising a man in a coffin from the dead. The video of the supposed resurrection not only left a bitter taste in many people's mouths but also opened discussion into the regulation of religion.

The video also gave birth to the #ResurrectionChallenge which saw people pretending to be raising from the dead and which trended on social media.

Mboro, of the Incredible Happenings Ministries, has accused Lukau of bringing the church into disrepute following the alleged resurrection which has been widely criticized. He said he would be pleading with Lukau to "abandon his devious ways and turn to the Lord".

"No bona fide religious leader, in his right sense of mind and driven by the spirit of our Creator can attempt to pull such an antic for the sake of quick fame and cameras. And that trick has immediately backfired, with many civil society group denouncing Lukau, and other church leaders.

"In the news and on social media, South Africans are expressing deep disbelief over the supposed resurrection of a man - which appears to be a bad rehearsed act. Funeral parlours are distancing themselves from the act and even the Zimbabwean Government has issued a statement saying that was not its resurrected citizen," the statement from the Incredible Happenings Ministries said.

Mboro said he would also be demanding an apology from Lukau for misrepresenting the gospel.

The Star