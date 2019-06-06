Former SRC president Mcebo Dlamini. File photo: C Collinridge.

Johannesburg - Three years after being part of the Fees Must Fall movements which advocated free tertiary education, activist Mcebo Dlamini is still engaged in a protracted legal battle over the matter. On Thursday, Dlamini - who seemed in high spirits - was in court again supported by fellow comrades as he waited for his case to be called at the Johannesburg Magistrate' Court.

"Ours today was just to brief the magistrate. Initially the case was postponed to ask for adjournment but it was rejected," said Dlamini.

#FeesMustFall Activist Mcebo Dlamini speaks before his court appearance. In 2015, Dlamini

was arrested after being accused of violating a court order, public violence and assaulting a police officer. @ReporterStar @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/l7eUtrKeQr — Siphumelele Khumalo (@Siphumelele_K) June 6, 2019

He said he wanted to review the the application he had made with National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to review the charges.

Dlamini also said the application was rejected so they were hoping to finally get a trial date and to make an application to the High Court for a review of the charges.

Dlamini was arrested for a number of charges, including violating a court order, public violence, theft, and malicious damage to property. He also was also accused of assaulting a police officer.

In August last year, Dlamini embarked on a gruelling 56.6km walk from Wits University to the Union Buildings on Friday to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to release student activists arrested during #FeesMustFall protests that hit the country since 2015.

However, Ramaphosa was out of the country at the time.