McKenzie addresses controversy over Sandton Drive renaming proposal

SPORTS, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has shed light regarding his department’s stance on the proposed renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive. In a written reply to a parliamentary question, McKenzie said renaming municipal streets does not fall under the South African Geographical Names Council Act (SAGNC) or his ministry’s mandate.

McKenzie emphasised that municipalities are responsible for following public consultation processes when naming streets. He noted that there is no legislation prohibiting naming places or streets after internationally known politicians. “There is currently no legislation that precludes the naming of places/ streets after internationally known political figures.”

He also said he took decisions based on names submitted for his consideration at a national level. The minister is guided by the SAGNC Act in taking his decision on the naming and renaming of geographical features.” He further said that the proposed renaming of the street had not been brought to his attention. “The name Sandton Drive has not been brought to the attention of the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, but it is worthwhile to mention that the cost carried by the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, as related to name changes nationally, is budgeted for as an allocation towards the transformation of South Africa’s naming landscape in order to reflect the history and languages of all the people of SA,” McKenzie said in his reply.

His response came after DA MP Leah Ruth Potgieter questioned whether the minister or his department had engaged with the City of Johannesburg on the renaming process. Potgieter also sought clarity on the framework for considering historical, cultural, and political sensitivities and managing public sentiment. McKenzie explained that his department and the SAGNC focus on capacity-building and awareness workshops to educate municipalities and Provincial Geographical

Names Committees on public participation and the standardisation of geographical names. “Capacity building focuses on educating municipalities and Provincial Geographical Names Committees (PGNCs) on the need to ensure public participation, which revolves around the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA), the SAGNC Act and other policies and principles of the SAGNC when standardising geographical names. “It also educates the public on the process to be followed when applying for the standardisation of geographical names, which is regulated through the Handbook on geographical names and the SAGNC Act.”

Regarding cost implications, McKenzie said his department budgets for name changes as part of the broader government transformation programme to address historical imbalances. Khaled, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was involved in the hijacking of a TWA flight in 1969. The proposal to rename Sandton Drive after her has sparked controversy, with some questioning the decision’s historical, cultural, and political implications saying it could worsen tensions between SA and the US after the country is seen to have taken a side of the Palestinians in the Gaza war.