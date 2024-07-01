McKenzie pledges to end gangsterism with sport

Newly-appointed Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to stop gangsterism through sport and pledged that “spinning”(drag racing) is going to be an official sport. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited Cabinet made out of Government National Unity (GNU) partnerships, which was formed after no political party received 50 plus 1 majority vote during last month’s national and provincial elections.

McKenzie, who from the beginning of the talks with the ANC said he was interested in getting the position of home affairs minister, however, he was open to other posts. Appearing with a big smile on his face, McKenzie took to social media platform X to share some of the plans he intends to undertake as he promised to hit the ground running. In most townships, drag racing takes place on public roads. Police view this as illegal gathering or activity and tend to arrest participants and those who watch.

“Spinning and stance is not a crime and you are going to see… I am so excited because I promised that spinning in South Africa will be recognised and I am going to keep that promise. I am going to make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country,” McKenzie vowed. “We are going to stop gangsterism with sport.” According to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG), gangsterism in South African townships is a common occurrence. This has been attributed to poverty, inequality, and unemployment. This phenomenon is well established in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape and poses a serious threat to society.

McKenzie also noted that there are only a handful of artists who benefit from the department, and that is about to change. “Watch our artists, television must tell our stories… I’m going to be one of the best ministers,” he said. This pushed ordinary South Africans to go to X and also share their ideas.

Artist Kgaugelo Masehla wrote: "Maybe some of us young people who want to become professional artists… He will recognise us." Tonnie Shumba wrote: "I may not like him but his enthusiasm is unparalleled."

Another user, Costa, wrote: “Gayton will be at every sporting event with his gang members.” Meanwhile, McKenzie wasted no time in congratulating South Africa’s Afropop and Afrobeats pop stars Makhadzi and Tyla. Makhadzi won the Viewers’ Choice: Best International Act award and Tyla also won the awards for Best New Artist and Best International Act at the BET Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.