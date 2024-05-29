Mduduzi delves into critical relationship issues in his new music drop

Renowned music sensation Mduduzi Ncube has released a new music video titled “Myekele Ahambe”, featuring the soulful Nomfundo Moh. Ncube explained that the poignant song encourages listeners to prioritise their emotional health by leaving toxic relationships behind.

The KwaZulu-Natal singer behind the hit single “Isiginci” opens the video with a poignant scene of him at the piano, portraying a sense of defeat and sadness. He sings, “Umumthanda uzomyekela ahamba, myekele ahamba, myekele ahambe kutheni uhlezi ukhala imihla namalanga myekele ahambe,” emphasising the importance of letting go of love for the sake of one’s well-being. Directed by Slowman Films and executive produced by Leroy Khoza, the music video delves into critical relationship issues, such as infidelity, arguments and mistrust, highlighting the destructive impact these matters can have.

The soulful beat, crafted by producer Xolani Lindelani Shabalala, aka Stallion, beautifully complements the harmonies of Mduduzi and Nomfundo, enhancing the song’s powerful message. Ncube shared his inspiration for the song, highlighting the importance of self-love, further speaking fondly about working with Nomfundo. “The inspiration behind ‘Myekele Ahambe’ is to remind people that in every difficult situation with your spouse, friend, or even at work, self-awareness is vital. Love alone is not enough; your peace is always important. Working with udade Nomfundo Moh has been an incredible experience, and I hope this song resonates with everyone who hears it,” he said.

Mduduzi has also been making big strides alongside other esteemed musicians, including Sjava and Big Zulu. Last year, he was among the local stars who graced Inkabi Zezwe’s much-anticipated live tour at the SunBet Arena with a sold-out auditorium. He also shared a stage with Xowla, Lwah Ndlunkulu, and Siya Ntuli.