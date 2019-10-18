Year-end examinations will continue as planned at Leruntse Lesedi Secondary School in Vrischgewaagd near Delaraeyville after a fire gutted two classrooms, North West education department said on Thursday.
"The incident did not affect the school much because of the two burnt classrooms. One was used as a storage for the school and another one was a classroom for the learners," said spokesman Elias Malindi.
"The school has made arrangements for the smooth writing of examinations in other classrooms. There is no crisis of space currently at the school."
Two classrooms and an office of the head of a department were burnt down in the early hours of October 11.
One classroom was used for storage and a photocopying machine, refrigerator, microwave, textbooks, stationery packs for pupils, lawnmower, garden tools, cleaning materials, and files were completely burned down by the fire, while in the other classroom, 30 tables and 60 chairs were destroyed.