MEC Maile orders Gauteng Partnership Fund board of directors to investigate allegations of R37 million for Paul Mashatile mansion

South Africa - Cape Town - 16 May 2023 - President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of the Republic of Singapore for an Official Visit in Cape Town. The visit is an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their longstanding partnership and explore new areas of bilateral economic cooperation. South Africa's economic relations with Singapore are focused on trade, investment, tourism promotion and skills transfer. Photographer : Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg – The MEC of Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, has ordered a probe into the R37 million Waterfall mansion linked to Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Maile notes with concern a story from one of the media houses with the headline, “The R37m Waterfall mansion, his son-in-law and a Gauteng govt housing loan”, widely published today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The local media house alleges that the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF), a Gauteng government entity under Human Settlements, offered excessive loans spanning more than a decade to Nonkwelo Investments.

The mentioned loans allegedly totalled more than R30 million between 2013 and 2017. According to the article, these loans were meant to develop a property in Joburg for student accommodation.

Maile has ordered the Board of Directors of the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) to undertake an urgent investigation in this regard.

The Board has been requested to furnish Maile with a report on this matter within 30 days.

The Board has a fiduciary duty to exercise oversight and enhance the integrity of the entity, including investigating any accusations of corruption and maladministration.

“As a public office-bearer, I have a duty to protect public funds from any form of wrongdoing or abuse.

“We cannot keep quiet on accusations of this nature. Nothing will be swept under the carpet.

“No single entity will be a playground for the powerful, well-connected, or anyone for that matter,” said Maile.

He further said: “My conscience dictates that I uphold the oath of office and do the right thing.

“We have ordered the Board to probe the matter.”

The Gauteng government remains committed to fighting corruption in line with its electoral mandate and successive manifesto commitments.

The Star

