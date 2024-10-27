MEC Motara’s commitment to combatting fraud in Gauteng’s Human Settlements

Gauteng Human Settlements Department MEC Tasneem Motara has taken a firm stance against fraud, corruption, and criminal activity within the department. During a media networking session reflecting on her first 100 days in office, Motara outlined several measures implemented to address these issues, which include:

Audits and Investigations: Conducting thorough audits and investigations to root out any fraudulent activities. Whistleblower Protection: Establishing a framework that encourages whistleblowing while protecting those who come forward with information. Community Engagement: Educating the public about their rights and how to report any suspicious activities related to our services.

“The fraudulent selling of free government services and assets is an affront to our mission. We will not tolerate it,” said Motara. She was reflecting on the first 100 days of her tenure as MEC of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements in Parktown on Thursday in a media networking session. Motara said engaging with the members of the Fourth Estate was crucial.

“You serve as a bridge between the government and the people. Through your reporting, you highlight the work of the department and raise the questions that ordinary citizens often have but may not have the means to ask us directly. This symbiotic relationship is essential in fostering a culture of accountability and responsiveness within our government. “Your role in informing the public cannot be overstated. It is through your platforms that we can share our successes, challenges, and future aspirations. Together, we can amplify the voices of our communities and ensure that the needs of the people of Gauteng are prioritised,” she said. Motara said since the beginning of this administration, she has embarked on a comprehensive journey across the province, visiting various projects and engaging with communities.

She said one of the highlights has been the series of housing handovers, from Soshanguve in the Northern Corridor to the Obed Nkosi Mthombeni mega project in Lesedi Municipality in the Southern Corridor. “These events symbolise hope and progress for thousands of families. I am proud to announce that, in these first 100 days, we have delivered title deeds to over 4,000 people. This is not just a statistic; it represents lives changed and futures secured. “In my commitment to accountability, I have criss-crossed the province to inspect and monitor the performance of contractors at our mega projects. I have seen firsthand the dedication of our teams and the progress being made. However, I must address the infamous Montrose project, which has faced significant delays due to security concerns.”

Motara revealed that they are currently developing a high-level master plan to get Montrose back on track, with significant steps being taken to ensure its completion. “Our commitment to transparency means that we will keep you informed as we navigate these challenges,” she said. Motara said understanding the housing challenges in the urban centres, she visited all provincially owned hostels to assess the repairs, renovations, and maintenance work being undertaken.

She said meeting with hostel leadership was crucial in outlining their plans for the Inner City Revitalisation Programme. “The leadership of hostels must be included in the hostel redevelopment plans, ensuring that we work collaboratively for the benefit of all residents,” she said. Motara said she has met with members of the mayoral committees responsible for human settlements in all Gauteng municipalities.

“These engagements have been vital for fostering intergovernmental cooperation on various projects. Together, we aim to accelerate our work and improve the human settlements value chain,” said Motara. Recently, she tabled the 2024/2025 financial year budget speech, outlining the implementation of their departmental programmes. “This budget serves as a roadmap for our plans, ensuring that every Rand is spent wisely and effectively for the benefit of our communities,” said Motara.

She said another priority has been the deliberate and consistent drive to eradicate informal settlements in Gauteng. “This is not merely a matter of housing; it is about dignity and human rights. We are implementing bold plans to ensure that every citizen has access to safe and adequate housing,” she said. Motara said accountability is central to their mission. She said her “No Wrong Door” policy ensures that every public servant within the department serves the constituency and not themselves.