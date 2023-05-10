MEC Motsumi changes the game in North West education

Johannesburg - In an effort to give special schools the same attention as mainstream schools, MEC Viola Motsumi, accompanied by departmental officials, visited the Western Cape Department of Education to conduct benchmarking in the autism schools on May 8 and 9. Elias Malindi, the departmental spokesperson, said the North West Department of Education did not have an autism school; at the moment, the province has 32 special schools that cater for learners with various conditions.

“Due to the high demand for the autism school in the province, the department has been benchmarked from the Western Cape Department of Education, which has four schools for learners with autism. “The MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi, emphasised that the province is changing the game in dealing with learners with special needs,” said Mailindi. Motsumi said: “Since I joined this department late last year, I have indicated that the game is going to change. Autistic learners have been struggling without their school. That time is over; we cannot allow that to continue to happen under my watch.

“I have decided to take the infrastructure, inclusive education, curriculum and human resources teams to observe how the Western Cape is doing in this area. “This visit will assist us in understanding how other provinces are performing in this area. We are one country, and we need each other as provinces to help the children of South Africa.” The North West Department of Education team visited Chere Botha Special School in Bellville and Beacon Special School in Mitchell’s Plain to observe the infrastructure of the schools, how teacher allocation is done and the curriculum followed.