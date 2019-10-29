MEC wants construction firm owned by her comrade to host Mahika Mahikeng - claim









MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi. Picture: North West MEC for the Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs Facebook. A top government official has been blamed for the delays in appointing a company that will manage this year's Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival. Galebekwe Tlhapi, the North West MEC for the Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs, is said to have pushed for the more than R70million tender to be given to a company owned by someone close to her, while the adjudicating committee has recommended another company. This stalemate has posed a threat to the event, which is due to be held in December. A source said the tender had been cancelled twice. Nine companies bid, five were disqualified and four were asked to give their presentations - and only two companies did.

“One company was from Rustenburg and the other from Potchefstroom. The adjudication committee recommended the latter, which Tlhapi didn’t want,” the source said.

It’s alleged that the company Tlhapi favours is not even an events company, but a construction firm owned by someone from the same ANC branch as Tlhapi.

“They are using him as a proxy for funds before the provincial conference. This is the reason the department won’t commit,” said the source. A letter of appointment still hasn’t been sent to either of the companies.

Department spokesperson Shuping Sebolecwe said that the process of appointing the service provider was still ongoing. He dismissed allegations that Tlhapi had a preferred company for the tender.

“There are three committees and no one has been told anything about a preferred bidder or company,” Shuping said.

He added that there had never been any instruction from Tlhapi on a preferred winning bidder.

Last month, the department released a statement regarding a confrontation on the day the tender for the massive event was closed.

It stated that a group of known persons disrupted a briefing session and threatened government officials who were opening the tender box at the premises of the department’s head office in Mahikeng.

“They disrupted the proceedings using acts of intimidation and forcefully took away some of the tender documents that had been submitted. Some of the documents were given back to the bidders present. Among the issues in contention is the group’s demand the tender should be awarded to a person or company based solely in Mahikeng,” read the statement.