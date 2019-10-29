A top government official has been blamed for the delays in appointing a company that will manage this year's Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival.
Galebekwe Tlhapi, the North West MEC for the Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs, is said to have pushed for the more than R70million tender to be given to a company owned by someone close to her, while the adjudicating committee has recommended another company.
This stalemate has posed a threat to the event, which is due to be held in December.
A source said the tender had been cancelled twice.
Nine companies bid, five were disqualified and four were asked to give their presentations - and only two companies did.