Media has ‘wrong’ Patrick Jones in Eskom fraud case

Johannesburg - In what seems to be an orchestrated “mistaken” identity in Eskom corruption, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has denied knowledge of a man named Patrick Patrese Jones being linked to an alleged R14.7 million Eskom fraud case. “There is no known investigation on Jones as far as Eskom is concerned,” the Hawks said.

This follows media reports last week that suggest Jones, an author and businessman, was accused of having disappeared into thin air amid reports that he swindled the power utility of millions through fraudulent means. Jones was not contacted by the Hawks and was not sighted in an Eskom investigation; however, a man on the Hawks radar is Jones Patrick, a 47-yearold white male from Centurion in Gauteng whose wife works for Eskom. Jones Patrick is accused of a R14.7m tender irregularity.

It is believed a syndicate deep inside Eskom uses people’s names and swops first names with surnames so as to pay the invoice twice for one tender. Jones Patrick’s wife, Miranda, isreported as having worked at Eskom for more than 10 years, and has critical identity swopping and tender irregularities. It was reported that Jones (Patrick Patrice Jones) of Mpumalanga was wanted by the Hawks in Mpumalanga after Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi allegedly revealed that Jones, due in court with four other accused on August 28, disappeared after he posted R100 000 bail.

The Star has been reliably told that Jones was not being sought by the Hawks. “The Hawks have not contacted Patrick Jones, and they have not been to his house or workplace. Neither have they charged him, nor has he been released on bail. It seems there is a huge syndicate operating inside Eskom,” the Hawks revealed. According to reports, a financial paper trail used to build the case against Jones showed he used his girlfriend, Maria Cantelo, as the business representative in the tender application process.

However, this claim has also been refuted by Jones, who said he was never in a relationship with Cantelo, 53. Jones contact his lawyers, who said: “We hope the Hawks find the real Jones. His whereabouts in Centurion are known to many. Our client is an inspirational man who is kind and generous, as he has donated scholarships and helped many underprivileged students.” This is a developing story.