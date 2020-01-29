Money that the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) sought to recoup from private practitioners could amount to over R100million.
The money was lost to syndicates of practitioners that claimed from Gems fraudulently between 2012 and 2019, according to Ishmael Mogapi, the scheme's operations risk manager.
Mogapi was part of Gems representatives who appeared at the inquiry probing allegations of racism black doctors were said to have suffered at the hands of medical aid schemes.
The Council of Medical Schemes (CMS), a statutory body, launched the inquiry following complaints by African and Indian medical practitioners that medical aid companies racially profiled and abused them.