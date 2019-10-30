Medical negligence led to deaths of 3 832 Gauteng patients in 2018 - MEC of Health









File Picture. Personal Finance Johannesburg - Almost 4000 patients died in Gauteng public hospitals in the past year due to medical negligence. This information was disclosed by Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku in the Gauteng Legislature to the Democratic Alliance's Shadow MEC for health Jack Bloom. According to Masuku, 3 832 patients died as a result of 10 741 Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) cases largely arising from medical negligence. However, Bloom said those cases could have been avoided. “An SAE is defined as an event that results in unintended harm to the patient by an act of commission or omission rather than by the underlying disease or condition of the patient,” Bloom said.

He said he was most concerned by the 2 307 recorded deaths of newborn babies and 238 maternal deaths.

There were also 866 septic caesarean sections and 1148 cases of Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy which causes brain damage to children deprived of oxygen, Bloom said.

He added that another indication of poor care was the 1 052 cases of hospital-acquired pressure sores which were reported as SAEs “as they have a direct impact on the patient’s average length of stay in hospital, increase the cost of treatment and may lead to body disfigurement.”

“Despite the high number of SAEs, only 77 cases were referred for disciplinary action,” he said.

“These figures are highly disturbing. They highlight severe management problems in public hospitals and lack of consequence for medical mistakes which leads to court cases and huge payouts that drain the health budget,” he added.

He further added that the high number of deaths due to SAEs was a further evidence of public sector incompetence that would doom the proposed National Health Insurance which is administratively very complex.

Hospitals with most recorded SAEs are:

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital 1763

Steve Biko Hospital 893

George Mukhari Hospital 766

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital 722

Helen Joseph Hospital 644

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital 625

Tembisa Hospital 517

Sebokeng Hospital 511

Weskoppies Hospital 504

Kopanong Hospital 415

Bertha Gxowa Hospital 409

Tambo Memorial Hospital 393

Rahima Moosa Hospital 385

Kalafong Hospital 345

Leratong Hospital 323

The Star



