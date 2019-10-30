Johannesburg - Almost 4000 patients died in Gauteng public hospitals in the past year due to medical negligence.
This information was disclosed by Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku in the Gauteng Legislature to the Democratic Alliance's Shadow MEC for health Jack Bloom.
According to Masuku, 3 832 patients died as a result of 10 741 Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) cases largely arising from medical negligence.
However, Bloom said those cases could have been avoided.
“An SAE is defined as an event that results in unintended harm to the patient by an act of commission or omission rather than by the underlying disease or condition of the patient,” Bloom said.